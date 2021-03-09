Venezuelans overjoyed by US temporary residency opportunity

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuelan immigrant Maria Ortiz is overjoyed by the U.S. government decision to grant several hundred thousand people in her position temporary legal residency. The 25-year-old woman left Venezuela almost four years ago after she graduated from college and realized her job opportunities were nonexistent. She has been working in restaurant kitchens in Maryland, unable to get a job in her petroleum engineering field. Now, the decision by the Biden administration opens the possibility to Venezuelans to work legally in the U.S. Ortiz hopes to find a job in her field of study.