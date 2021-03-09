UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister says U.S. sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad have undermined efforts to bring a regional settlement to the Syrian conflict. The remarks by the minister came during a joint press conference on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi with his visiting Russian counterpart. The minister said American economic pressure campaign makes joint cooperation difficult. His comments underscore shifting regional dynamics as the 10-year anniversary of Syria’s civil war looms next week. The UAE had supported the Syrian opposition during the early years of the war but has since accelerated rapprochement. Syria faces near-complete isolation since the Trump administration in 2019 imposed sanctions.