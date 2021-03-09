The Latest: Meghan’s father doesn’t think royals are racist

LONDON (AP) — Thomas Markle, father of the Duchess of Sussex, said the interview that Meghan and Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey was the first time he’s heard his daughter’s voice since the breakdown of their relationship. Markle, who lives in Mexico, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the last time he was in contact with Meghan was during the controversy over staged photographs that created tensions before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Markle said regrets his estrangement from his daughter, and the reason he continues to give interviews to the press is that he’s trying to get her attention and re-establish contact. Markle also said he has “great respect” for Britain’s royal family and he didn’t think they were racist.