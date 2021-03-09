Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press. After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant. Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business. He then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off. The quick-tempered former army commander is known for his unpredictable behavior. He’s previously spoken to a media scrum while fondling a reporters’ ear, and also flung a banana peel at camera operators.