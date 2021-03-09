Technology rebound leads stocks higher on Wall Street

Big technology companies are leading the stock market higher on Wall Street a day after another slump in the sector pulled the Nasdaq more than 10% below its February peak. The Nasdaq bounced 3.2% higher Tuesday, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.7%. Investors were relieved to see that long-term interest rates were falling in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.55% after trading above 1.60% a day earlier. Higher bond yields tend to pull money away from high-priced stocks like technology companies, which have been soaring through the pandemic