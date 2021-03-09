Remains of Cold War-era Russian sub seen in film catch fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The remains of a Cold War-era Russian submarine once seen in a movie starring Harrison Ford caught fire in Providence as workers were using a blowtorch to cut it up for scrap. Fire officials say the fire sent a plume of black smoke over the city at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday but was quickly extinguished. No one was hurt. Officials say rubber sheathing the hull is what caught fire. After the Cold War, the submarine was sold and used as a vodka bar in Finland, and as a set for the 2002 movie “K-19: The Widowmaker.” It came to Rhode Island in 2002 and sank during a nor’easter in 2007.