Norton Juster, ‘The Phantom Tollbooth’ author, dead at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Norton Juster, the celebrated children’s author who fashioned a world of his own in the classic “The Phantom Tollbooth” and went on to write such favorites as “The Dot and the Line” and “Stark Naked,” has died at 91. Juster came up with the idea for “The Phantom Tollbooth” while working as a young architect. It was published in 1961 and followed the adventures of a young boy named Milo through the Kingdom of Wisdom. Drawings were provided by Juster’s roommate at the time, Jules Feiffer. Eric Carle of “The Hungry Caterpillar” fame illustrated Juster’s “Otter Nonsense.”