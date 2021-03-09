Myanmar protesters venture out despite police violence

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — About a thousand demonstrators against last month’s military seizure of power in Myanmar have ventured onto the streets of the country’s second-biggest city, those in the vanguard carrying homemade shields bearing images of the three-fingered salute, the movement’s symbol of defiance. The protest in Mandalay took place even though security forces have shown little reluctance to use lethal force to break up crowds. Tuesday’s marchers gathered for just a few minutes before dispersing to avoid a possible confrontation with riot police. In what has become a daily occurrence, protest marches were held in cities and towns across the country. The military government on Monday suspended the licenses of five local media companies.