Kosovo sends troops on peacekeeping mission for first time

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is sending a military platoon to Kuwait, its first ever involvement in an international peacekeeping mission. A ceremony was held Tuesday at the army barracks in the capital, Pristina, with the presence of top country leaders and western military attaches. Kosovo is sending the military unit following a request from the U.S. Central Command. Kosovo’s troops will be under the command of the National Guard of Iowa. The 3,400-troop Kosovo Security Force was turned into a regular army in December 2018. Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s 2008 independence, but not Serbia or its allies Russia and China.