Skip to Content

Kosovo sends troops on peacekeeping mission for first time

7:16 am AP - National News

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is sending a military platoon to Kuwait, its first ever involvement in an international peacekeeping mission. A ceremony was held Tuesday at the army barracks in the capital, Pristina, with the presence of top country leaders and western military attaches. Kosovo is sending the military unit following a request from the U.S. Central Command. Kosovo’s troops will be under the command of the National Guard of Iowa. The 3,400-troop Kosovo Security Force was turned into a regular army in December 2018. Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s 2008 independence, but not Serbia or its allies Russia and China.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content