Kosovo minister resigns after election bribery allegations

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s foreign minister has resigned following allegations she had rigged the vote to win a seat in the new parliament. Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla posted a letter announcing her resignation on her Facebook page Tuesday. She rejected allegations in the media that her husband had bribed election officials to help her gain ballots and a parliamentary seat in the Feb. 14 election. Haradinaj-Stublla also resigned from her political party, the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo, or AAK, which won eight seats. She also asked prosecutors to investigate the allegations. Her move won’t have much impact since she belonged to a caretaker Cabinet operating until the new parliament convenes and elects the government.