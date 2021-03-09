Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has declared his opposition to restrictive voting proposals in his native Georgia. Carter said in a statement Tuesday that he’s “disheartened, saddened and angry” over the proposals that are headlined by a plan to end no-excuse absentee voting. The Democratic former president said the Republican-backed proposals appeared to be rooted in partisan interests and “not the interests of all Georgia voters.” The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November. That gave Democrats control of the Senate and cemented the state as a battleground. Carter says it’s possible to maintain wide access to polls and still have secure elections.