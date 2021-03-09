Isabel Allende on feminism, TV series and love in pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Isabel Allende is not only the most widely read living Spanish-language writer but also a self-declared and outspoken feminist. So it is not surprising that her latest book, “The Soul of a Woman,” arrived in the United States during Women’s History Month, just days before the premiere of a miniseries about her life on HBO Max. In an extensive interview with the AP, Allende remembered her beginnings as a feminist, praised the series and its actress and talked about her experience as a 78-year-old “newlywed” in confinement.