Biden administration won’t defend Trump public charge rule

CHICAGO (AP) — A Trump-era immigration rule denying green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps has been dealt likely fatal blows after the Biden administration dropped legal challenges, including before the Supreme Court. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says continuing to defend the rule isn’t in the public’s interest or an efficient use of government resources. The Supreme Court won’t weigh in on the legality of the so-called public charge rule because of an agreement by the Biden administration and the parties challenging it. Separately, Biden administration attorneys dropped objections to a ruling before a Chicago federal appeals court, upholding a November ruling striking down the rule.