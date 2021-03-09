Freed academic describes ‘psychological torture’ in Iran

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A British-Australian academic imprisoned by Iran on a spying conviction has said in a television interview that she endured psychological torture during her more than two years behind bars. Kylie Moore-Gilbert returned to Australia in November after serving 804 days of a 10-year sentence. She was freed in exchange for the release of three Iranians who were held in Thailand. Moore-Gilbert told Sky News that she was held in an “extreme solitary confinement room designed to break you.” Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was picked up at the Tehran airport as she tried to leave the country after attending an academic conference in 2018.