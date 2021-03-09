Death toll from explosions in Equatorial Guinea rises to 98

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The government of Equatorial Guinea says the death toll from a series of explosions at a military barracks has risen by dozens to at least 98 killed after more bodies were recovered. The blasts on Sunday in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in the coastal city of Bata also wounded at least 615 people. The government said that 316 of the injured have been discharged and 299 remain in care in various hospitals in the city. More than 60 people were also rescued from under the rubble by the civil protection corps and fire service. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the government will hold an emergency meeting about investigations into the cause of the explosions.