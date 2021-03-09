COVID-19 patients moved abroad as Czech hospitals struggle

PRAGUE (AP) — The first Czech COVID-19 patient to be sent outside of the country was transported to Poland on Tuesday from a region that had declared its ICUs were full. As Czech intensive care units reach their limits, the nurses are so busy that they have no time to eat, drink, or go to the toilet. The Czech Republic activated a plan to move dozens of its patients to hospitals in Germany, Poland and Switzerland. The government has also ordered medical and other students and personnel at outpatient clinics to help out at hospitals.