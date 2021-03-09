$1.9T Biden relief package a bet government can help cure US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants America to know that he’s from the government and he’s here to help. That sentiment became a well-worn punchline under Ronald Reagan and shaped the politics of both parties for the past four decades. But now Biden is staking his presidency on the idea that the government can use his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to stop a pandemic and jobs crisis and catapult the country forward to tackle the issues of poverty and inequality. Among other things, the money is supposed to help halve child poverty, feed the hungry, save pensions, let schools reopen with confidence and buffer state and local government finances.