Bezos plans to spend $10 billion by 2030 on climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos plans to spend the $10 billion he invested in the Bezos Earth Fund by 2030. That’s according to Andrew Steer, who on Tuesday was named the fund’s CEO. Steer had been the president and CEO of the environmental nonprofit the World Resources Institute. He’ll be the Bezos Earth Fund’s first president and CEO. Bezos announced plans to step down as Amazon’s CEO last month to focus on philanthropic and science interests. He cited Steer’s decades of experience in climate science and environmental work with World Resources Institute, which received a grant from the Earth Fund in November.