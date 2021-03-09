Belgian police hit organized crime with hundreds of raids
BRUSSELS (AP) — A police operation of an unprecedented scale targeting organized crime is taking place across Belgium. The federal prosecutor’s office says about 200 searches mobilizing more than 1,200 police officers are being carried out simultaneously throughout the country. Searches started at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. According to local broadcaster RTBF, investigators are focusing on drug traffickers and a network with international connections.