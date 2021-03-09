Belgian PM flies LGBT flag following suspicious murder

BRUSSELS (AP) — The rainbow flag of the LGBT community is flying outside the Belgian prime minister’s office as suspicions remain that anti-gay motives may have been at the core of a brutal weekend killing. “In our country, there is no place for hatred. Love wins,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a tweet accompanying views of the flag. At the same time, investigators were homing in on three minors who could be linked to the killing of the 42-year-old gay man.