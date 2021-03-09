Global shares trade mixed on recovery hopes, yield worries

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading mixed, cheered by the expected passage of the U.S. stimulus package, but that optimism was tempered by worries about inflation and the coronavirus pandemic. Shares in Europe were mixed in early Tuesday trading. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong finished higher, while those in South Korea and Shanghai fell. Revised economic data for October-December showed the Japanese economy grew at an annual pace of 11.7%. That was weaker than the annual pace of 12.7% growth in the preliminary estimate from last month for real GDP. Oil prices fluctuated in Asian trading but were lower.