Armenian opposition blockades parliament

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters are blockading the Armenian parliament building to press a demand for the country’s prime minister to step down. Nikol Pashinyan has rejected the opposition’s demands to resign over a November peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in which Azerbaijan routed the Armenian forces. The political tensions escalated last month when the military’s General Staff demanded Pashinyan’s resignation, and he responded by firing the General Staff chief. On Tuesday, the opposition sought to build up pressure on Pashinyan by urging its supporters to blockade the parliament. Thousands of opposition demonstrators surrounded the parliament building and engaged in occasional scuffles with police.