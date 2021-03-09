Amtrak worker accused of stealing, selling 77 chain saws

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A longtime Amtrak employee has been charged with stealing and selling more than $50,000 worth of chain saws and parts from the railroad. Jose Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. The 48-year-old resident of Brick, New Jersey, is a senior engineer and repairman at a facility in North Brunswick. A complaint alleges he stole 77 chain saws and hundreds of other parts and sold them online and directly to people. He is charged with stealing government property and stealing from an agency receiving federal funds. Both counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.