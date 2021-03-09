After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward

It happened gradually, then all at once. On March 11, 2020, weeks and months of warning signs — a mysterious infection, spreading across the globe — culminated in the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic. Few could foresee the long road ahead or the many ways in which they would suffer — the deaths and agonies of millions, the ruined economies, the disrupted lives and near-universal loneliness and isolation. As the world marks one year of the global emergency, people are looking back on that time, assessing their lives now and looking to the future.