UN urges Yemen’s rebels to allow access to injured migrants

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency has urged Yemen’s Houthi rebels to allow access to dozens of migrants injured in a fire at an overcrowded detention center in the capital. Some 900 migrants, most of them from Ethiopia, were detained at a facility in Sanaa, which is controlled by the rebels. More than 170 migrants were injured, including over 90 in serious condition, the IOM said. At least eight people were announced dead on Sunday, but the actual death tall remained unconfirmed since IOM did not have access to injured migrants at hospitals. A spokesman for the rebels was not immediately available to comment.