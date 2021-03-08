The Latest: Serena Williams ‘proud’ of Meghan for interview

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — Tennis star Serena Williams says she’s proud of Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Williams called Meghan “my selfless friend” in an Instagram post praising the Duchess of Sussex as “brave.” Meghan revealed in the interview that she experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family. She also said there were concerns within the palace while she was pregnant with son Archie about how dark his skin might be. Williams says Meghan’s words “illustrate the pain and cruelty” Meghan has experienced. Williams also says she knows “first hand” the racism and sexism leveled at women and people of color by institutions and the media.