Thailand charges more activists with sedition, royal insults

BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand have charged 18 pro-democracy activists with sedition, while lodging additional charges of insulting the monarchy against three of them. The sedition charges stem from an antigovernment rally in September, though details on the alleged offenses were not immediately clear. Thai authorities have stepped up their legal offensive against those involved in a student-led protest movement that is pushing for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.