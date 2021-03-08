Senegal braces for 3 more days of protests as crisis deepens

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Supporters of Senegal’s jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko have called for three more days of protests, following violent demonstrations last week. The announcement of more demonstrations against President Macky Sall’s government threatens to erode Senegal’s reputation as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies. Sonko, seen as Sall’s greatest political threat in the upcoming 2024 election, was arrested last week following a rape allegation. His supporters maintain that the charge is aimed at derailing Sonko’s political future and the ensuing protests have been accelerated by broader, long-standing grievances with Sall’s administration.