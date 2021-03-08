Protesters paralyze Lebanon amid political, economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Protesters have closed all major roads leading to the Lebanese capital, causing traffic jams and triggering a call by the head of the hospitals union who warned that such moves are preventing oxygen supplies from reaching medical centers treating coronavirus patients. The dayslong protests intensified on Monday against the backdrop of a crash in the local currency, increase of consumer goods prices and political bickering between rival groups that has delayed the formation of a new government. The demonstrators blocked the southern, northern and eastern entrances to Beirut since early morning hours by burning tires and parking vehicles on the road.