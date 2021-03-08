Police pursue hundreds of tips after violent Colorado party

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are fielding hundreds of tips involving a massive weekend gathering near the University of Colorado at Boulder in which participants damaged cars, set off fireworks and tossed bottles and rocks at police, slightly injuring three officers. Boulder County health authorities are warning of a possible surge in coronavirus cases because of the Saturday night melee. As many as 800 people — few wearing masks — flooded streets in a neighborhood known as University Hill, home to many students as well as residents. No arrests have been made, but police said Monday that officials have received more than 700 tips, including photos and cellphone video of the violence.