Philippine police kill 9 in raids on suspected rebels

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police backed by military forces killed nine people in a series of raids over the weekend against suspected communist insurgents, with authorities saying the suspects opened fire first. Others, however, said those killed were unarmed activists. Police said Monday that all of those killed were associated with “communist terrorist groups” and had shot at officers while they were serving search warrants. Left-wing and human rights activists condemned the killings of what they said were legitimate and unarmed activists. One group called the killings “executions.” The military has intensified a campaign against New People’s Army guerrillas and what it tags as their supporters as Duterte winds up his six-year presidency.