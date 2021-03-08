Pair accused in visa fraud, college admissions scheme

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say the second of two defendants has surrendered to federal authorities after being accused of using bogus transcripts and ghostwritten essays to help foreigners gain admission to U.S. colleges, allowing the applicants to fraudulently obtain student visas. The 33-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges in a 21-count grand jury indictment that alleges conspiracy, visa fraud and aggravated identity theft. His 28-year-old co-defendant surrendered March 2 and also pleaded not guilty.