On International Women’s Day, laments of retreat on rights

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning on International Women’s Day that the COVID-19 pandemic has seen “a roll-back in hard-won advances in women’s rights.” The day also saw calls for women’s empowerment around the globe, from Myanmar and Afghanistan to Saudi Arabia and the United States. Guterres paid tribute to women leaders whose countries have suffered fewer deaths during the pandemic and to the 70 percent of frontline health and care workers who are women, “many from racially and ethnically marginalized groups.” But Guterres said the pandemic has shown that “this is still a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture.”