NYPD posts discipline records, critics say many still hidden

NEW YORK (AP) — Disciplinary records of New York City police officers are now a matter of public record — but critics say officials are still keeping the vast majority of misconduct hidden. The NYPD, acting Monday on a recent appeals court decision, posted a long-awaited online database of officer disciplinary histories, as well as decisions from the department’s internal disciplinary hearing process. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals last month lifted a temporary restraining order that paused the release of disciplinary records while public safety unions sued to block the city from posting them online.