Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm among 9 chosen for Women’s HOF

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women’s Hall of Fame. They are part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, who commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq. Also to be inducted during an Oct. 2 ceremony are the late NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago. The hall is located in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women’s rights convention.