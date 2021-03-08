Libya: Lawmakers begin consultations on new government

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan lawmakers have begun consultations aimed at confirming a newly appointed government that would lead the war-wrecked country through elections late this year. More than 130 members of the fractured House of Representatives were meeting Monday in the coastal city of Sirte. Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah last week presented his proposed Cabinet to Speaker Aguila Saleh. Dbeibah’s Cabinet includes 33 ministers and two deputy prime ministers. He says it’s a Cabinet that represents Libya’s different geographic areas and social segments. The interim government would replace two rival administrations, one in the east and one in the west. Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed Moammar Gadhafi.