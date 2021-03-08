‘Kim’s Convenience’ to end with 5th season finale in April

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience″ is set to close up shop after its fifth season. The show’s producers said Monday the popular series will come to an end on April 13 with the final episode of the current season. ”Kim’s Convenience″ stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Simu Liu as members of a Korean-Canadian family who run a corner store in Toronto. The producers say in a statement that they decided they couldn’t move forward with another season after two of the show’s co-creators left to pursue other projects