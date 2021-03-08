Judge tosses suit over ‘race-norming’ in NFL dementia tests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged so-called race-norming in dementia tests for retired NFL players. Lawyers for some former players say the practice assumes Black athletes start with worse cognitive functioning than their white counterparts. That makes it harder for them to show injury and qualify for awards that average more than $500,000. The judge in Philadelphia on Monday instead ordered the NFL and the lead lawyer overseeing the settlement to start mediation. That process would appear to exclude the Black players who sued. They are Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport. A notice to appeal the dismissal was filed late Monday. The settlement fund has so far paid more than $765 million to retired players.