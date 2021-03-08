Hungary closes stores, schools to curb surge due to variants

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has imposed strict new lockdown measures aimed at slowing a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths which experts say are driven by virus variants. Most stores will close for two weeks and kindergartens and primary schools will remain shut until April 7. The closures will deepen an already difficult economic recession in Hungary. The owner of a Hungarian fashion brand said his revenues were down 70% through the winter, and would likely fall even further with the mandatory two-week closure. Parents of young children were scrambling for childcare amid the school closures. Hungary hopes its ambitious vaccination program will curb its rapidly rising number of virus deaths.