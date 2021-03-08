Hong Kong leader ‘fully welcomes’ proposed electoral changes

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the Hong Kong government “fully welcomes” changes to the city’s electoral system that will substantially increase central government control over Hong Kong politics and exclude Beijing’s critics. Her comments came after Beijing proposed at its annual National People’s Congress meeting that a largely pro-Beijing committee that elects Hong Kong’s leader would also choose a large part of the legislature to ensure that the city is run by “patriots.” Currently, half of Hong Kong’s legislature is directly elected by voters. She could not confirm if the city’s postponed legislative elections would have to be further deferred due to the upcoming electoral reforms.