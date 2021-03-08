High court revives ex-student’s suit against Georgia college

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is reviving a lawsuit brought by a Georgia college student who sued school officials after being prevented from distributing Christian literature on campus. The high court in an 8-1 decision Monday sided with the student and against Georgia Gwinnett College. At issue was whether the case could continue because the now-graduated student was only seeking so-called nominal damages of $1. Lower courts said the case was moot, but the Supreme Court disagreed. Groups across the political spectrum have said that the case is important to ensuring that people whose constitutional rights were violated can continue their cases, even when governments repeal the policies they were challenging.