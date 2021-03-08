Flower protest in Paris for Iranian no-headscarf activist

PARIS (AP) — Activists have lain flowers near the Iranian Embassy in Paris to show support for Iranian women’s rights activist Yasaman Aryani. The rally Monday is timed for International Women’s Day. Aryani and her mother were sentenced to prison after distributing flowers to female passengers on the Tehran metro while not wearing a headscarf. They filmed the incident and talked to women about a time when they will have freedom to choose what to wear. Women who don’t wear the hijab risk harassment or even arrest by Iran’s morality police whose job is to enforce the strict dress code imposed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.