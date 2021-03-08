Evacuations ordered after heavy rains breach dam on Maui

HONOLULU (AP) — Heavy rains have breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and nearby residents in the community of Haiku are being evacuated. The National Weather Service reported 13.2 inches of rain fell in the Haiku area of Maui’s North Coast between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mayor Michael Victorino said resources are being deployed to the area. He warned residents this is a real flooding situation not seen on the island in a long time. He urged anyone who needed to shelter to go to evacuation centers that were set up at Hana High School and the Paia Community Center.