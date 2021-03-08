Emails: FBI was looking for gold at Pennsylvania dig site

The FBI was looking for an extremely valuable cache of U.S. government gold when agents excavated a remote site in Pennsylvania three years ago this month. That’s according to government emails and other recently released documents in the case. The FBI has long refused to confirm why exactly it went digging, saying only that agents were there for a court-authorized excavation of a potential “cultural heritage site.” The FBI says the dig came up empty, but the father-son duo who led agents to the site are convinced the FBI found something there. Government emails released under court order show that federal law enforcement was indeed after buried treasure.