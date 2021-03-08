Brazil justice annuls Lula’s sentences, enabling 2022 run

SAO PAULO (AP) — A justice from Brazil’s top court has annulled all convictions against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. For now at least, that restores his political rights and potentially allows him to run for the presidency in next year’s election. Justice Luiz Edson Fachin wrote in his decision that the court that sentenced da Silva twice for corruption and money laundering didn’t have the jurisdiction to put the leftist leader on trial. Both convictions stemmed from a mammoth corruption scandal at state-run oil giant Petrobras, brought to light by the so-called Car Wash investigation.