Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fate of a former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe will be decided by 12 residents of Hennepin County who will be picked after extensive grilling about their views. Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death. Picking a jury is expected to take at least three weeks, as prosecutors and defense attorneys try to weed out potential jurors who may have biases. Legal experts say the key will be finding jurors who can put aside their opinions and decide the case based on the evidence.