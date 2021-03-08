After delays, Israel starts vaccinating Palestinian workers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has started vaccinating Palestinian laborers who work inside Israel and its West Bank settlements after the immunization drive was beset by delays. Palestinian laborers who crossed into Israel at several West Bank checkpoints received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday. Some 100,000 Palestinian laborers from the West Bank work in Israel. Israel has administered over 8.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to its population of 9.3 million, but faced international criticism for providing few to Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.