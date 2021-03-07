The Latest: Meghan says royals discussed son’s skin color

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — Meghan Markle has told Oprah Winfrey that she realized soon after marrying Prince Harry that she learned that the institution of the royal family would not protect her. Meghan told Winfrey in the interview airing Sunday that “not only was I not being protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family.” She did not give specific examples. Meghan said when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were conversations about “how dark” he would be, and that she learned he would not be a prince and would not receive security.