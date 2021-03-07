Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen’s rebel-held capital

CAIRO (AP) — The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen says it has launched a new air campaign on the war-torn country’s capital and on other provinces. The airstrikes on Sunday come as retaliation for recent missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the Iranian-backed rebels. The Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV channel reported at least seven airstrikes on the Sanaa districts of Attan and al-Nahda. The conflict in Yemen erupted nearly six years ago, after the Houthis swept into the capital and seized much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led military coalition launched a bombing campaign to dislodge the Houthis and restore the internationally recognized government.