Officers hurt, property damaged at rowdy party in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A prosecutor has vowed to bring charges against anyone that can be identified who damaged property or caused injuries at a party involving hundreds of people near the University of Colorado Boulder this weekend. Police say violence and destruction erupted as officers broke up the gathering late Saturday. Three officers were injured. Videos shared by news outlets show people flooding a street in an area known as University Hill. Most were not wearing masks. At least one car was damaged and flipped over. Police say they are reviewing body camera and social media images to identify those responsible. On Sunday, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty described the rowdy behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic as “shameful.”